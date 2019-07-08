SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Trump's fight to add a question about citizenship on the 2020 Census comes to Springfield.
State lawmakers and Congressman Richard Neal coming together today to stress the importance of every resident being counted. Not a lot of support in the room today, for President Trump's proposal.
"The information that the Census Bureau collects, retrieves and holds is startling," explains Congressman Richard Neal, (D) MA 1st District.
Congressman Richard Neal, part of an informational briefing at Springfield City Hall, to raise awareness for the U.S. Census outreach efforts in the Pioneer Valley. Neal, stressing that President Trump's efforts to add a citizenship question, goes against recent statements by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
"The Chief Justice said it appeared to him that the question had been contrived," says Neal.
State Representative Paul Mark representing the second Berkshire District at the statehouse is also the chair for the committee on redistricting. He tells Western Mass News, politics aside... Getting an accurate headcount in western Mass. is vital in determining not only funding for districts, but representation.
"When we're down in Boston, there's only 19 of us in the House who represent all of western Mass. There's 19 just in the city of Boston, so we're already every single day shorthanded. So getting out there, getting counted, making sure your voice is heard is going to translate into district that more accurately reflect the population and your voice being heard more solidly in Boston and in Washington," notes Paul Mark, (D) 2nd Berkshire District.
House Representative Carlos Gonzalez says Trump's citizenship question would hurt cities like Springfield.
"I think the whole point of the Census is to include everybody, and any question that may scare people away is going to just hurt cities and towns especially cities like Springfield. Because and undercount would only means millions of dollars going someplace else," Carlos Gonzalez, (D) 10TH Hampden District.
The Census, he says, determines not only where, for example, new schools will be built, but also how state and federal funding is distributed.
Census outreach and informational efforts are part of a state and local coalition to inform residents ahead of next year's Census.
