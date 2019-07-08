SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield is opening up Cooling Centers over the next 3 days, starting on Tuesday for anyone who may need to beat the heat.
The city announced the cooling centers Monday afternoon.
Our 'First Warning Weather' team is reporting temperatures will reach around 90 degrees over the coming days.
"Heat stress is a serious condition that poses a health threat to many people, particularly the elderly...Loss of appetite, lack of energy, fainting, and cramps are signs that you are losing the battle against heat," explains the city's Health and Human Services department.
If you are looking for a cool place on Tuesday, July 9th, Wednesday, July 10th and/or Thursday July 11th here are the places you can go:
Libraries
Brightwood
359 Plainfield St.
Tuesday, 1pm – 8pm
Wednesday, 1pm - 5pm
Thursday, 1pm-5pm
East Forest Park
122 Island Pond Rd
Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm
Wednesday, 1pm - 8pm
Thursday, 1pm – 8pm
East Springfield
21 Osborne Terr
Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm
Wednesday, 1pm - 8pm
Thursday, 1pm – 5pm
Forest Park
380 Belmont Ave.
Tuesday, 10am – 5pm
Wednesday, 1pm - 5pm
Thursday, 1pm – 8pm
Indian Orchard
44 Oak St.
Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm
Wednesday, 1pm - 8pm
Thursday, 1pm – 5pm
Library Express at Pine Point
204 Boston Rd.
Wednesday, 1pm - 6pm
Mason Square
765 State Street.
Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm
Wednesday, 10am - 5pm
Thursday, 1pm – 8pm
Sixteen Acres
1187 Parker St.
Tuesday, 1pm – 8pm
Wednesday, 1pm - 5pm
Thursday, 10am – 5pm
Additional Sites:
Greenleaf Community Center
1187 1/2 Parker St.
Tuesday, 9am – 8pm
Wednesday, 9am - 8pm
Thursday, 9am – 8pm
Hungry Hill Senior Center
773 Liberty Street
Tuesday, 9am – 4pm
Wednesday, 9am - 4pm
Thursday, 9am – 4pm
Riverview Center
122 Clyde Street
Tuesday, 9am – 4pm
Wednesday, 9am - 4pm
Thursday, 9am – 4pm
Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center
1476 Roosevelt Ave.
Tuesday, 9am – 4pm
Wednesday, 9am - 4pm
Thursday, 9am – 4pm
What you should do if the weather is extremely hot:
- Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.
- Stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available.
- Consider spending the warmest part of the day in public buildings such as libraries, schools, movie theaters, shopping malls, and other community facilities. Circulating air can cool the body by increasing the perspiration rate of evaporation.
- Eat well-balanced, light, and regular meals. Avoid using salt tables unless directed to do so by a physician.
- Drink plenty of water. Persons who have epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease; are on fluid-restricted diets; or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.
- Limit intake of alcoholic beverages.
- Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much as possible.
- Protect face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.
- Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.
- Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
- Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat, and take frequent breaks.
Keep your four legged friends safely and comfortably at home during the extreme heat.
- Never leave an animal in a parked car. Car rides can quickly turn deadly as the inside of a car can reach temperatures in excess of 120 degrees in several minutes.
- Bring outdoor animals into cooler areas of your home. If they must stay outside, ensure they have protection from the sun. A dog house does not provide relief or protection from the heat. Access to plenty of shade and cool, potable water is critical to their well-being.
- Limit exercise to hours when the sun is down and take it easy or better yet, wait until the heat wave ends. Pets are prone to heat exhaustion just like people. In addition, hot asphalt can burn their feet.
- Animals are susceptible to sunburn. Be sure any topical sunscreen products you use are labeled for use on animals.
