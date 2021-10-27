CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some residents in Chicopee are without water Wednesday morning due to a water main break.
According to the office of Mayor John Vieau, the water main break is located at the intersection of Montgomery and Cross Streets.
Residents on Cross Street and Highview Avenue will have no water for the next 2-6 hours as crews work to make repairs.
Those with any questions are being asked to call Chicopee's Department of Public Works at 413-594-3557.
