WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Now we take you to Warren where a small dam broke on Spring Street. The road was flooded with water from the dam.
“There’s an old beaver dam up the camp ground on the road and once it gets high enough it over flows and it comes down all the way through it follows everything down and once it gets high enough it over fills the road and comes across the street,” Ken Hawk told Western Mass News.
According to a resident this is the third time the road has become flooded from a leak in the dam in the past eight years.
