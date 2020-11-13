BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have removed more states from its COVID-19 lower-risk locations and added them to the restricted travel list.
The Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) announced, on Friday, that New York, Washington state, and Washington D.C., are now removed from the state's lower-risk travel list.
Effective 12:01 am 11/14, New York, Washington state, and Washington DC have been removed from DPH’s lower risk state list for MA’s travel order.— Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) November 13, 2020
This announcement comes as an update from last Friday, Nov. 6, when the DPH announced that California was also no longer included from its lower-risk list.
The DPH also reported that travelers who arrive at the Bay State from New York, Washington state, and the nation's capital are required to fill out a form, and quarantine for at least 14 days, or produce a negative COVID-19 test.
There are only a few states still listed as a lower-risk location that Massachusetts residents are allowed to visit, including:
- Hawaii
- New Hampshire
- Vermont
- Maine
For more information, you can click here.
