WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With those high winds expected, we checked in with Eversource to see what preparations they're making ahead of tonight.
Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff says some of the highest wind gusts have been reported in Westfield.
Possible damage is exactly what Eversource says their crews are ready to respond to.
Earlier today, we spoke with Priscilla Ress, spokesperson for Eversource, and she tells Western Mass News they are fully aware of the wind that’s anticipated, but she says, year round, they have been investing in stronger poles and new sensors, which is making it possible for the company to quickly locate those outages and respond.
While they have brought additional crews in, they’re also asking residents to do their part in staying safe in this kind of weather.
“We always remind folks stay clear of downed wires, call 911, and then call us, and you can always stay in touch with us and keep track of what’s going on in your region by looking at Eversource.com. Go online. Use the app," explained Ress.
Just as you can track damage reports through Eversource, Western Mass News will also continue to track any damage and outages as we head into the night.
