SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- This nice weather is a great time to get outside, which many have been doing during this pandemic whether it be more walks or hikes, or doing more yard work, but local scientists said beware because ticks are everywhere right now.
Calls for tick treatments are coming in by the dozens daily at American Pest Solution in Agawam.
“Our tick and our mosquito treatment -- people are out every day with full schedules,” said Bob Russell, entomologist at American Pest Solution.
Russell said they're normally busy this time of year, but this spring with the pandemic has been nonstop.
“Especially with people being home, they have an inordinate amount of time to be on their property, so they're spending a lot of time in what I consider the transition and high contact areas for ticks,” he said.
The UMass Amherst Laboratory of Medical Zoology, which provides a tick testing service to the public, is also slammed.
“We are seeing a lot more ticks than we usually see submitted to tick report.com,” said Stephen Rich, lab director.
Anyone can take a tick they found on them and send it here where it is analyzed for 20 different tick-borne illnesses.
Rich said they have never been busier.
“We think that's really reflective of the fact that because people are stuck at home, can't go to school, can't go to work, which makes a lot of sense, which is getting out and exercising, but that puts them in the way of ticks, so they're getting bitten by more ticks,” he said.
Right now, he said they are seeing a high number of black-legged ticks -- carriers of Lyme Disease.
“Wherever black-legged ticks are, you'll see a 50% infection rate this time of year,” Rich said. “It’s the adult black-legged ticks that are biting people.”
Rich said there are several ways people can protect themselves and their families.
One of the best ways, he said, is spraying or washing clothes -- not the skin -- with an insecticide called Permethrin.
“So you can spray your yard and limit the ticks in your yard,” he said. “It’s not going to eliminate them, but it will limit them.”
It will limit them where they like to live.
“A manicured lawn isn't the primary issue,” Russell said. “It’s really when you get from the manicured lawn to scrub brush, ferns, things that are overgrown.”
Rich said generally a tick has to be attached for at least 24 hours to go through the biological infection process.
He said if you find one, remove the tick as quickly as you can, put it in a zip lock bag and send it to the tick report lab.
There is a small fee, but he said they can determine approximately how long it fed and if it was infected.
For more information on the lab and how to send it in, click here.
