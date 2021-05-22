WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--For a second time during the coronavirus pandemic, Big-E fair lovers can stop by the fairgrounds and pick up some of their favorite fair treats, drive-thru style.

The Big E Bakery cream puffs and eclairs are back at the fairgrounds.

“They had this last year and it went really well and we heard about it again for this year and we wanted to do it again,” John Loncrini of Agawam said.

Many local and out of town residents excited to get a taste of the fair once again

“We did come quite a ways to do it, we really appreciate the opportunity to bring the big e to him in May,” Lavina Macala of Vernon, Conn. said.

Macala and her son drove from Vernon, Conn. to surprise her father with his favorite fair treat for his 88th birthday.

“Cream puffs is one of his favorite things in the world so it’s going to become his birthday cake,” Macala said.

On Saturday, the Big E Bakery kicked off their second year of a drive-thru experience, offering cream puffs and eclairs.

“We just felt, coming out of the pandemic and just bringing everyone back and saying the Big E is still here and we’re still going this summer, we wanted to make sure we brought it back,” EJ Dean said.

Dean, the owner of the bakery told Western Mass News that the drive-thru runs every Saturday and Sunday from 10 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon.

“We’re gonna go through mid-August with that, we will shut just advance in the Big E itself so we can coordinate anything that is needed for that properly,” Dean said.

Dean told us this September they will be offering a fall flavor, but for now, we will enjoy the regular ones.

“Every year is going to be a new introduction, every year it will change," Dean said.

“Any hints?” we asked.

“Think Fall,” Dean said.

Dean told Western Mass News about one thousand cars are expected to stop by the drive-thru. Information about the bakery and placing an order in advance can be found on their website.