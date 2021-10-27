HOLYOKE (WGGB/WSHM) - The final round of Holyoke Community College's Fall Flex Start series begins Wednesday.
The school introduced its “Flexible Fall” program in 2020 to accommodate students as they adjusted to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flexible semester start dates are now built into each academic schedule. Fall Session III runs for seven weeks.
Students enrolled in the session have the opportunity to take a variety of different classes in a wide array of academic areas – on campus, online, or blended.
These accelerated courses are being offered in business, computer applications, communication, culinary arts, education, English, forensic science, health, human services, management, math, sociology, and veterinary and animal science.
“We’ve found that students really appreciate having increased flexibility in their schedules,” said Mark Hudgik, director of Admissions and Onboarding.
“Sometimes they are not always ready to begin classes at the traditional times of the year, so we’re trying to provide them with as many options as possible.”
Holyoke Community College also offers weekly online information sessions for prospective students. Click here for dates and times or to sign up.
