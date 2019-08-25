SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A 41-year-old man from Springfield was shouting 'help' from the Connecticut River and was rescued by South Hadley emergency crews at around midnight, last night.
The Holyoke Fire Department also arrived at the scene and told Western Mass News that this man 'was fishing and fell into the water around 9:00 p.m.'
After nearly being in the water for four hours, the fire department said they found this man stuck up against the rocks and unable to move.
Several cruisers, including two firefighters in wet suits rescued this man and took him to the hospital.
The operation took two hours and four companies of firefighters.
The South Hadley Fire Department confirms the fisherman did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.
