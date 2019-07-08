SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission reports the presence of haloacetic acids in drinking water continues to exceed the state's limits.
Test results from June show that haloacetic acids (HAA5) are still above the maximum contaminant level set by the MassDEP's Safe Drinking Water regulations.
Despite HAA5 being over the limit, the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is reporting that there is 'not an immediate health hazard.'
"...Customers may continue consuming and using their water as normal. If this had been a public health emergency, customers would have been notified within 24 hours," notes representative, Jaimye Bartak.
She confirms with more than 60 inches of rain falling in 2018 ...about 40% more than is typical in a year, following 2 years of drought conditions, organic matter levels which lead to HAA5, have remained higher than normal.
[READ MORE: Record rainfall causing drinking water concerns in Agawam, East Longmeadow]
"The elevated dissolved natural organic matter levels continue to react with necessary levels of chlorine to produce higher-than-normal levels of HAA5," Bartak says.
We're told the Commission is addressing this issue including making adjustments to its treatment processes and conducting regular system flushing.
The effort being made by the Commission is to help limit the formation of HAA5 'as much as possible.'
In western Mass., it's not just Springfield residents that have this water, but Agawam and East Longmeadow residents as well. Both of those communities purchase their water from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.
The water source is the commission-owned Cobble Mountain Reservoir, and for Agawam, that water is stored on Provin Mountain.
"There is no need to boil or filter water, or to drink bottled water. Customers with very fragile health vulnerabilities or specific health-related questions may wish to consult with their doctors about whether any additional measures are prudent to limit exposure," explains Bartak.
Customers with questions about the public notification or HAA5 should contact the Commission by calling 413-310-3501, or by emailing: info@waterandsewer.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.