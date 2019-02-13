AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information out of Amherst as Hampshire College prepares to layoff some staff.
In a letter to the campus community sent late Wednesday afternoon, college president Miriam Nelson said that supervisors and Human Resources will be meeting next Tuesday, February 19 with staff members whose positions will be eliminated and be given 60 days notice.
"There is no way to do layoffs that doesn’t cause pain or hardship. And being in a small and close community makes this situation all the more difficult. But I want to reiterate that our ultimate goal is and has been to secure Hampshire’s future. Not doing layoffs will hasten Hampshire’s closing. In becoming a smaller school, we’ll be better able to stabilize our finances, which will give us time to pursue the best options for bringing about the next iteration of the College," Nelson explained.
Nelson added that another workforce reduction will be needed this semester and those announcements will come on or near April 1.
College spokesperson John Courtmanche told Western Mass News that the college employs approximately 250 staff members and 150 faculty members. The number of staff members impacted by the layoffs next week or this spring has not yet been released.
The move comes as the college works to find a strategic partner, a process which continues weeks after their initial announcement on January 15.
After debating whether to admit a new freshman class, Hampshire said they recently accepted a small class of 77 students for enrollment in the fall.
Courtmanche added that the college has not yet made any decisions related to reductions in faculty.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
