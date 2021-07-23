SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mark your calendars! The Springfield Thunderbirds have released their full schedule for the 2021 - 2022 season.
A special season for the T-Birds - as it marks their 5th anniversary and the team's 1st year in their new affiliation with the NHL's Saint Louis Blues.
Here are some of the key dates...
The puck drops on the pre-season with a home game against the Providence Bruins on October 8th.
Their season opener is October 16th, hosting the Hartford Wolfpack.
The annual Teddy Bear Toss will be on December 11th.
You can join the team for Throwback Night on January 15th. And Pink In the Rink, to raise breast cancer awareness, is scheduled for March 5th!
For a full schedule - CLICK HERE
