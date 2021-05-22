HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Holyoke Farmers Market on Race Street opened back up for the summer Saturday. There were food trucks at the event, along with vendors selling things like plants and candles.
Western Mass News spoke with one of the vendors, Gina Romero who owns Terra Pots.
“Plants are something that people are looking right now with the pandemic because they are therapeutic, so the plants help people to basically relieve a lot of stress a lot of depression a lot of anxiety that came with the COVID, so basically, I’m trying to help people to understand the benefits of plants,” Pots told Western Mass News
The market will run every Saturday until Oct. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.