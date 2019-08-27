HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is the first day of school for students in Holyoke.
Last year, Holyoke Public Schools decided to merge Dean Technical and Holyoke High School.
The school district believed merging the two would bring the community closer together.
Now with two campuses, one part of the school provides a 'Career Vocational Experience' and the other provides a 'Comprehensive high school Experience.'
After determining the school was not making enough progress nor performing well, the State decided to step in and help the District find a solution.
"To assume the responsibility of the school committee and the superintendent and it gave the district and receiver flexibility to make decisions about resources and staffing in order to accelerate outcomes or kids in the school district," Superintendent Steve Zrike said.
Throughout the years, the District is proud to say it has made multiple improvements.
Decreasing in drop-out rates and increasing graduation rates, have been results.
"We created multiple pathways for families and students to select from," Zirke told Western Mass News.
"New school options and various programs, particularly the middle school and high school level, we did a high school redesign that includes opportunities for people to be placed in the work force, and multiple options for dual enrollment early college."
Despite these improvements, they are looking to grow, develop and eventually get out the receivership.
"It's ultimately a decision that the commissioner of education makes to a board of education at the state level and they will make the decision when the time is come." Zrike said.
The District also said having one high school and two campuses has allowed students to explore other options and combine cultures.
"Its helped unite a culture and unite the community around this idea, one city one high school," Zrike told Western Mass News. "We are not a very large city and even combined our high school campuses are much smaller than many, many high schools across Massachusetts."
