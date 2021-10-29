HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday, Giada ‘Gigi’ Rodriguez, a 13-year-old girl who died due to COVID-19 complications, was laid to rest. Her parents believe she came into contact with the virus at Holyoke Community Charter School.

We spoke to Gigi’s aunt today, who said the family is completely devastated as the teenager was laid to rest in Holyoke. Meantime, the Holyoke Community Charter School will begin remote learning on Monday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Family members showed up in black ‘Gigi’ sweaters in Springfield on Friday for her funeral services.

“She loved to smile, she loved to love and cuddle…that was my Gigi,” said aunt Celia Rodriguez.

Western Mass News spoke to Gigi’s parents on Thursday. Her mother, Wanda Rodriguez, shared with us the last moments she had with her daughter.

“So I at least got the comfort of laying next to her and being able to hold her hand, which is what she loved to do, hold my hand all the time. Even in the most random times, it could be at the mall, she wanted to hold my hand,” Wanda Rodriguez explained.

Gigi died on October 22. Her death certificate cited COVID-19 complications.

“Everyone feels numb,” Celia Rodriguez added.

Celia Rodriguez told Western Mass News the family is broken after losing one of their youngest family members.

“It was really tough to know one of our family members is not going to be here with you, especially at that age. She had all of her life to live,” Celia Rodriguez noted.

Gigi’s parents said they believe their daughter was exposed to the virus at Holyoke Community Charter School, where she attended as an eighth grader. They said Gigi was not vaccinated, but the two of them were.

“My daughter was so scared of going to school that she wore, at times, two masks,” Eric Rodriguez said.

Western Mass News reached out to school officials who said they could not comment on Gigi’s death, but they tell us the school will move to remote learning next week out of an abundance of caution and due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Here's what we know. The Holyoke Community Charter School has approximately 700 students kindergarten through 8th grade and over 100 staff members.

Western Mass News is getting answers on COVID-19 cases at the school. According to the Holyoke Board of Health, there were 28 positive cases as of Thursday. Meantime, the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said four classrooms at the school had been ordered to quarantine between October 14 and October 22.

“There is a lot of kids right now with COVID in the school and it's not fair,” Celia Rodriguez explained.

Western Mass News is breaking down what ahead for students and staff. The school was closed Friday for parent-teacher conferences. DESE has approved remote learning starting on Monday, November 1. On November 2, students and staff must get a PCR COVID-19 test, then on November 5, remote learning ends. Students with negative results will return to school on November 8.

School officials said students and staff can get tested at these three sites in the city. The school’s principal said if students do not provide a negative PCR test, then they must quarantine for 14 days.

However, in light of Gigi’s death and an increase in COVID-19 cases within the school, Celia isn’t on board with the fast return to the classroom.

“Just the fact my daughter goes to the same school and I speak to Grace. I've explained to her, she's a third grader, and to hear your daughter say she doesn’t want to go to school because she doesn’t want to die. That's tough, that's really tough,” Celia Rodriguez added.