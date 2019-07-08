SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden DA's Office has confirmed the identity of the shooting victim on Euclid Avenue early Saturday morning.
Kahsir Thompson, 22, of Springfield was rushed to Baystate after being found by officers on Euclid Ave.
He died a short time later at the hospital, the DA's Office says.
"This is an on-going homicide investigation being conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit," says representative, James Leydon.
On Saturday at about 3:45 a.m. police were called to the street for reports of shots fired and as well as loud music.
Thompson was found in the backyard of 147 Euclid Ave.
Police also reporting that a woman later showed up at Baystate Medical Center with a non-life threatening leg injury in connection to this shooting.
[READ MORE: Man dies, woman injured following shooting on Euclid Ave. in Springfield]
As of Monday morning the Springfield Police Department confirmed no arrests have been made.
Further details about the homicide investigation have not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.