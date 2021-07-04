EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- East Longmeadow held their annual Fourth of July parade Sunday morning.
Large crowds marched together to celebrate America's independence. This included neighboring city officials.
“This is the quintessential ideal New England parade. There's a long, long history, one of the longest I believe in the area and in the nation,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Organizers started speeding up their plans immediately after Governor Charlie Baker lifted all Covid-19 restrictions.
“I was optimistic. So, we actually sent a lot of the band contracts beforehand, in anticipation we would have the parade,” said Ryan Quinmby, chairman of the Fourth of July parade committee.
The weather conditions did have an impact on the amount parade floats this year.
“Usually we are around 15, the rain kept a couple of them away,” said Quinmby.
In total there were 10 on Sunday, one of them led by cub scouts.
“Obviously scouts are about patriotism and giving back to the community and we wanted to make sure we were part of this great community parade,” said Scout Leader Kevin Cook.
All who participated in the parade were thankful the long-standing tradition could resume.
“The parade and Fourth of July in East Longmeadow really is the soul of the town,” said Quinmby.
