SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- As the state begins to reopen the economy, businesses are gearing up to bring back the workplace.
Western Mass News spoke to a local company busy reconstructing workspaces to meet reopening guidelines in the state.
“The majority of our calls have been for site screens, how can we raise the height of a panel, how can we add privacy between two desks,” said Ron Gordenstein, president and owner of Broadway Office Interiors.
Starting on Monday, offices in Massachusetts can begin to reopen with restrictions and capacity limitations.
Gordenstein said his business has been called upon to help with two things.
“We were either asked to redesign the office environment to enable staff to work more safely or to change the height of the panels,” he said.
Partitions in the workplace have been around for some time.
“We realized that the trend of having office partitions, the trend that has been going on for the last 10 years, be a 42, 50-inch height so that the staff can collaborate and work together,” he said.
Now with employees soon returning to their desks, Gordenstein said the model for desk dividers is returning to its roots.
“The industry immediately reverted to its roots, and the office partition from the 80s and 90s that were 66 inches tall, which enabled workers to sit within their work station with a degree of privacy. That becomes the target,” he said.
Gordenstein said before the coronavirus pandemic, there were dividers in offices, but now with workers expected to re-enter the workforce starting Monday, he said company owners are looking to increase those walls to 66 inches.
Two different options can be placed within offices.
“So we’ve taken site screens, typically glass, it can be actually tempered safety glass or it can be a polycarbonate, like a Lexan, and we would introduce a screen on top of a panel on top of a desk,” he said.
Gordenstein said the glass dividers can help ensure the safety of all.
“By raising heights of practitioners and by staggering the stations, they’re able to accomplish that social distance,” he said.
The partitions can last for a long time or be removed if wanted.
“The screens we are adding to partitions, desks, and tables -- they can stay there forever, and if our world dictates that, then so be it,” he said.
