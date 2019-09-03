WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A private funeral will be held later this morning for Master Sergeant Luis Deleon-Figueroa after he was killed in Afghanistan nearly two weeks ago.
After hundreds of people gathered in Western Mass to honor Deleon- Figueroa during yesterday's procession, many will continue to pay their respects to the fallen Chicopee soldier today during his funeral at Curran Jones Funeral Home.
The services are private, however the public is invited to line up along the Funeral Procession with American flags.
After the Funeral, continuing services will take place at the Bethany Assembly of God Church in Agawam.
Later at 11:00 A.M. family members will go to Agawam's Veteran Cemetery where Deleon- Figueroa's body will be buried.
Western Mass News will have full coverage on today's services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.