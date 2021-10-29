AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Halloween weekend is the perfect time for a good ghost story, or in this case, a ghost hunt.
Recently, Western Mass News tagged along with Agawam Paranormal for our annual ghost hunt searching for spirits in American Legion Post 185.
If it is after dark in October and Rob Goff has a kitchen full of people you know there is a ghost hunt afoot.
“They’ve heard voices in the bar area but they can’t make out what they’re saying,” Goff explained to the ghost hunters at his table.
That is exactly what is going on as Agawam Paranormal prepares to spend the night at a location that is reportedly haunted.
“They do hear footsteps in the banquet room. And they also here banging in the storage area,” said Goff.
The group reviewed the night’s case where they go over reports of otherworldly activity. This includes things that do more than 'go bump in the night'.
“Shadows are seen in this location by many people at the front door to the hallway heading down. An apparition was actually seen in the kitchen hallway heading into the banquet room,” said Goff.
With plans in place, the group gathered their gear and loaded up. This including; boxes and bundles, cameras, cables, and cords.
The team headed across town to a place most people would not consider to be mysterious or ghostly.
Many people in Agawam drive by daily and it is affectionately known as 'the tank'.
American Legion Post 18 is set far back from the road. The building has served for decades as a home away from home for generations of service members.
Some of them may never have left.
Lynn Obrien manages the legion and right from the start she began to expect the unexpected.
“At this point I was getting used to it. It didn’t bother me… and I started hearing voices. And I’m like ‘ok. Somebody is messing with me’. Maybe they’re hiding in the bathroom. But you were here alone. I was here alone, yeah. So I’m like here we go again, there’s something weird.” Obrien explained.
Goff cautioned about being too eager and jumping on what he called the Casper bandwagon.
“That’s why when we’re doing an investigation, it’s very very important no matter who you are – you don’t ever come in with a preconceived theory because anything that happens you’re going to subconsciously make fit your theory rather than looking at the empirical evidence, potential evidence, in a neutral light and forming a theory based on that,” said Goff.
