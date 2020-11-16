SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wait times are on the rise for COVID-19 testing around the country and in western Mass.
This includes one of the busiest drive-thru sites in the area at the Eastfield Mall.
Since this drive-up testing site opened six weeks ago, lines and wait times have grown increasingly longer. With Thanksgiving on the way, that won’t be letting up any time soon. Eastfield Mall management is working closely with American Medical Response and local authorities to manage the situation.
“We’re running on the fly here, but we’ve got a great plan in place," said David Thompson, Eastfield Mall property manager. "Right now, Springfield Police Department’s handling the traffic flow and probably before the week is out AMR is going to support us financially so we can put two of our public safety officers out there for ten-hour shifts every day."
While this is a wonderful service to provide to the public, lines and traffic have led to frustration amongst testers, tenants, and patrons. Western Mass News spoke with several people exiting the site today to find out how long they waited, and if they felt it was worth it.
“We waited about two, two and a half hours,” Olivia Chartrand said.
“Yeah, to make sure that your loved ones are safe for Thanksgiving, absolutely,” April Ramos said about the test being worth the wait.
Western Mass News also spoke to Patrick Leonardo, operations manager for AMR in Springfield who said they have plenty of tests and do not anticipate running out.
“In terms of COVID testing at the Eastfield Mall, that’s being offered through AMR and Stop the Spread," he said. "Currently we have enough supplies to keep up with the demand, so supply of kits and testing is not a problem for us."
While appointments are not required, pre-registering online can shave a few minutes off wait times. There is no separate line or shorter waits for pre-registered testers, but it prevents you from having to answer the questions on site.
