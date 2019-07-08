LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow is still under a State of Emergency two days after a fierce storm swept through the town's streets.
Tonight, we're getting a little better understanding of how much damage was caused by what's called a 'microburst' and what it's going to fix it.
Driving through the affected areas of Longmeadow today you can see piles of trees and branches lining the streets.
Now we're learning how much all those stacks truly add up to, especially when you look at the cost of clean-up.
All from a microburst most people are saying is the worst to hit Longmeadow since the tornado of 2011.
Monday morning's wake up call in Longmeadow didn't come from a rooster...But from chainsaws swinging away at the fallen trees caused from a weekend microburst.
Captured on Western Mass News' Sky Drone you can see the piles of debris and damage affecting the central part of the town.
The power of which meteorologist Dan Brown says shouldn't be underestimated.
"People just think of a tornado, that's the worst, but the bottom line is a microburst can have winds, whether a wet microburst, a dry microburst either or.... can have winds of over 100 mph. The winds estimated in Longmeadow were probably pretty close to that."
Town Manager Stephen Crane says more than 60 trees were taken down. Thirteen properties were damaged, even a few cars. He estimates the cleanup costs...
"Between $500,000 and $1 million."
The hope is that the Massachusetts Emergency Management agency will kick in state dollars to help.
But just three weeks away from his last day as town manager the hum of saws and cleanup trucks is an unusual send off.
"I've been town manager six years and this is definitely the first storm of this scale and damage for sure," Crane tells us.
Finn o'connor/9 years old
07:09:27
"We watched it fall down which was really scary," explains Finn O'Connor, who is 9-years-old.
For homeowners the clean-up efforts will happen in tandem with the town's DPW.
"Well we're probably gonna cut that one down because we don't want a lot of trees falling down," one homeowner told us.
The memory of the storm that will remain after the chain saws are powered down.
"It's just a huge tree and I didn't think it would fall."
For those with storm related brush, people can drop it off at Wolf Swamp Field.
Western Mass News went there earlier in the day and already we could see a decent-sized pile of branches and tree limbs there.
