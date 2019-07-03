SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have arrested a man they allege threw a piece of concrete at an Springfield police officer's head and a brick through a cruiser's back window.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Hector Serrano, 22, was arrested Wednesday morning on Pearl Street.
Police said that the incidents happened back on Saturday, June 22 at the Mobil gas station on the 3100 block of Main Street.
Serrano is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.