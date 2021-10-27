SPRINGFIELD (WGGB/WSHM) - Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris will hold a COVID-19 situational update Wednesday morning.
According to the mayor's office the announcement will involve the current mask mandate that has been in effect since September 13th.
The mandate is currently scheduled to end on November 1st.
This morning's meeting will be held at Springfield City Hall at 10 a.m.
