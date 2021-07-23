WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 5 in West Springfield Friday afternoon.
According to Sergeant Joe LaFrance with the West Springfield Police Department, 4 vehicles were involved including a tractor trailer.
Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.
But it did create a traffic backup because of lane closures as a result of the crash.
Police advised drivers to seek alternate routes.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m.
LaFrance tells us there was a fluid spill and the cars involved needed to be towed from the scene.
Further details about what happened weren't immediately available.
