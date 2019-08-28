CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over the last couple of years, Chicopee Public Schools has had to make budget cuts in various categories.
While Chicopee Public Schools have been struggling with its budgets over the years, the district was not getting enough money from the state.
This year, however, the district has a new budget and is looking forward to new additions and replenishing most of its schools.
As Chicopee is kicking off its first day of school today, Superintendent Richard Rege told Western Mass News they have made several budget cuts over the years, which hurts their district.
Yet they are excited for this new chapter.
"This is really a healing budget and by that I mean that the money we received from the city and state allows us to heal some of the wounds over the last three to four years," Rege said.
Rege noted that this years new budget will allow Chicopee schools to put a new kindergarten program through fifth grade program.
Additionally, there will be a new sixth and seventh grade social studies curriculum, as well replacing technology throughout the schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.