SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An advisory from the city of Springfield to not swim at Bass Pond or at the Paddle Club due to a high level of bacteria in the water.
Springfield's Department of Health and Human Services put out the notice to the community Friday afternoon.
"The City of Springfield is advising residents that swimming at Bass Pond and the Paddle Club is closed until further notice due to the high bacteria count exceeding the minimum allowed," explained Mayor Domenic Sarno's office.
They say the Paddle Club, a private operation, has been advised to stop all swimming until further notice.
Further details weren't released.
