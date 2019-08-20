SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The countdown has begun for back to school.
For the city of Springfield, the upcoming academic year will incorporate $14 million in school improvements made across the buildings.
On Tuesday, city officials toured the schools and surveyed the new projects.
"We’ve had more building projects than anyone in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," said Springfield School Supt. Daniel Warwick.
A new school year often means new school supplies and maybe new clothes for returning students, but for the Springfield school district, it also means new upgrades to the buildings - more than $14 million worth of projects through spring of 2020.
"When do you ever see Springfield get more funding than Boston?" Warwick asked.
In the last 10 years. the city of Springfield - in conjunction with the state's School Building Authority - has invested more than $616 million into school improvement projects.
School and city officials toured Kiley Middle School on Tuesday.
"We’ve done a new roof, we’ve done all new windows and doors, we’ve done all new tiles, and we repainted the whole building over the summer," Warwick said.
The tour then moved on to Freedman School.
"The gym floor was damaged over the years, we have a new floor," Warwick explained, adding "We brought in hundreds of millions of dollars and improved over 25 of our existing schools."
One renovation project that Springfield officials told Western Mass News they are constantly pushing for has to do with Mother Nature, who always greets students at the beginning of the year with extreme heat.
"About a third of our schools have air conditioning, but every project we’ve done with the MSBA, we make sure we put air conditioning in," Warwick noted.
School officials told us that the average age of a building in Springfield is around 55 years old and that many of them don’t even have the ductwork to support new air conditioning.
"It would be hundreds of millions of dollars," Warwick said.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno added, "Where we can do it, we look to do it. Obviously, anything new or major renovation going on, we do that, but we'll continue to pursue that."
In the nearer future, school officials are looking forward to implementing those amenities into two brand new schools, which will merge and replace older buildings.
"We have Lincoln and Brightwood going in in the North End and it should be up and running in two years. The shovels are going in on September 5 and then we’re working on Debarry, Homer that’s about four years out," Warcik added.
Officials said each and every improvement helps students return with a new attitude to match the new academic year
"They feel welcomed, they feel valued because their learning environment is safe and clean and looks great and makes them also feel proud to come to school," said Freedman School Principal Medina Ali.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.