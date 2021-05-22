LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--One Way Brewing officially opened its doors Saturday at 807 Maple Road, in Longmeadow, making it the town's first brewery.
It was open from 11 a,m. until 3 p.m. Western Mass News spoke with the owner to hear about today's can launch.
“Overall, the town's been very supportive I'm a long meadow resident and I'm really happy to you know open this business here in town,” Zack Schwartz told Western Mass News.
More information about the brewery is available on their website. you can get more information by visiting their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.