SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dog groomers are officially open for business in the Bay State, just in time to provide relief for your pups as the weather warms up.
However, some pet owners are complaining that it’s been difficult to get an appointment.
Zander is one of the many fluffy pups in for their long overdue ‘covidcut’ at The Soapy Dog Spa in Springfield.
“’Covidcuts’ high and tight. We’re calling it that because they’re all going to be really short,” said Lucia Demaio, owner of the The Soapy Dog Spa.
Demaio told Western Mass News that the length of their doggie client’s hair and nails is not good for their overall health.
“They cannot see. Their nails are scratching on the ground and they’re just they’re in bad shape,” Demaio explained.
For the sake of the pups, they told Western Mass News that they are relieved the governor has allowed them to get back to work before the weather gets any warmer.
“They need haircuts now, so when we get to the heat in July and August, they won’t be in such bad shape,” Demaio added.
That said, they are working around the clock to keep up with the demand.
“Right now, I’m working 12 days straight…Sunday, Mondays…just fit the people I had scheduled when the COVID came about,” Demaio said.
Demaio said it’s been difficult to keep up with the many calls and voicemails she’s received, but she is doing her very best to get dogs appointments in the order they left off in March.
“There’s also a lot of new people calling on the phone that we have to get back to. All I can say is be patient. That’s the only thing I can say right now because most groomers are having all the same problems and we’re all trying our best to get you in,” Demaio noted.
Demaio’s advice: if you’re truly desperate, but can’t get into your groomer, keep calling around and be willing to go to a different groomer in the meantime.
“Only because it can be very hazardous for the dogs if their nails grow into their pad or if they get really matted,” Demaio said.
While the past week has been hard work, she’s motivated by the gratitude she sees in the pups’ eyes.
“I don’t know who’s happier - the customer or the dog. They’re all just very, very appreciative,” Demaio said.
