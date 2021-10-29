SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday was a big day for poker players at MGM Springfield. Tables have finally reopened after being closed down for over 18 months.
Players lined up as early as 5 a.m. to sit back at their lucky tables in anticipation of the first hands being dealt, including Anthony Santaniello from East Longmeadow.
“Yeah, the line was probably 60 or 70 people deep,” Santaniello explained.
Excitement was seen across the table from casino officials to players and even the dealers. MGM Springfield Vice President of Casino Operations Robert Westerfield told Western Mass News that they were able to bring back 50 employees since the room closed at the start of the pandemic, but being the state’s only open poker venue, as of now, did not come easy.
“It was quite challenging. You know, when you shut something down and you get everything back. it was a little bit challenging to get all of the infrastructure working again,” Westerfield explained.
The casino is still making safety a top priority. The room only contains 13 tables with up to nine players at each. Also, the game is only being played from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.
For poker enthusiasts like Santaniello, they are just happy to be back.
“I enjoy it, a good group of people here. It has gotten to be like a family here, you know. Everybody knew everybody,” Santaniello added.
