First the first time in over 18 months, poker enthusiasts can return to the casino for live cash games.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Poker will return to MGM Springfield on Friday for the first time in over 18 months 

Poker enthusiasts can come back to the casino for live cash games and MGM Springfield will now be the state’s only venue offering poker since tables closed at the start of the pandemic.  

MGM president Chris Kelley said the casino is looking forward to welcoming back loyal players and their team of 50 employees.  

He emphasized that the safety of guests remains a top priority with changes in place throughout the poker room.  

Those changes include: only having 13 tables in the room and each table only allowing up to 9 players.

MGM Springfield's poker rooms will be open from 11:00A.M. until 3:00A.M. daily.  

