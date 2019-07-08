PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An inmate who was at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, has escaped, police report.
Harry Chandler, Jr. is an inmate a the Berkshire County Jail and police say he escaped from the hospital at 2:07 p.m. Monday.
"He was wearing orange pants, no shoes and no shirt. A search is currently underway," the Pittsfield Police Department reports.
Further details haven't been released.
If you have any information whatsoever, please call the Sheriff’s Emergency Communication Center at (413) 442-0512.
