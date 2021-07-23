EST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A multi-vehicle crash on Route 5 in west Springfield Friday involves four vehicles and a tractor-trailer. It happened on Route 5 where the Massachusetts Department Of Transportation just put a road diet in place earlier this week.

The road diet just went into effect on Tuesday. It is to address speeding and safety concerns residents have raised in the area. But today, some residents believe this one-way lane merger played a part that lead to a crash that caused traffic delays.

Riverdale Street to go on "road diet" WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Mass. DOT will be putting parts of Riverdale Street on a …

The scene on Friday afternoon: a car with part of its bumper off, a tractor-trailer involved and cars backed up. Also a fluid spill. Cars needed to be towed from the scene. Western Mass News asked people what did they make of the crash happening in the road diet area.

“I'm not surprised. People don't take the time. No one knows the rules of the road. And they think they all have the right of way,” said Springfield resident Natasha Smitherman.

"Sometimes, like people just don't look when they're trying to merge and that's where the crashes happen," said West Springfield resident Joe Lepianka.

West Springfield Police told Western Mass News in a statement:

"This was a five-car chain reaction rear-end accident with no serious injuries. It occurred at approximately 12:36 p.m. in the Route 5 southbound lane/traffic lights and East Elm Street.

Between East Elm Street and North End Bridge is where Mass DOT is trying to reduce the travel lanes from two to one. Natasha Smitherman believes the one-way merger will help prevent crashes.

“I think one way may actually solve some of that,” said Springfield resident Natasha Smitherman.

"How so?" we asked.

"It would slow the traffic down. ya know if people take their time i think that might help,” said Smitherman.

“If it's something that's really important then keep it. but people need to start being more careful on the roads,” said Joe Lepianka of West Springfield.

Western Mass News reached out to mass DOT about the crash and the road diet. they tell us in part:

"When the crash investigation is complete, MassDOT will use all the available data to inform any decisions made for the road diet and the roadway improvements."

The road diet is expected to be in place for up to four weeks. and MassDOT tells us the crash is under investigation by State Police.