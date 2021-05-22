SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--To bring attention to the opioid crisis and provide a platform to discuss treatment options, Senator Ed Markey hosted a live stream with healthcare leaders this morning.
Opioid-related deaths have skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Massachusetts, drug overdose deaths increased by five percent in 2020, compared to 2019. With rates among Black. non-Hispanic males increasing by 69 percent.
"Treatment works recovery is possible, that's why we need a national treatment and recovery plan for the opioid epidemic, the opioid crisis knowns no sex, racial, ethnic or geographic boundaries and our response should know no political boundary that means working together to stop dependence and addiction before they take hold," Sen. Markey said.
Markey announced that the state is set to receive 60 million dollars in funding to support both mental health and substance treatment and recovery efforts.
