SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Science Museum has secured $100,000 in funding.
On Monday morning, Senator Eric Lesser will be joined by members of the Springfield Legislative Delegation; Kay Simpson, President & CEO of the Springfield Museums; and Mike Kerr, Director of the Springfield Science Museum to announce the secured funding.
According to officials, the money will help with construction of an International Space Station exhibit that will be built in the museum. Lesser acted as a key advocate for this project.
The new exhibit will be a fully immersive representation of the International Space Station module Destiny.
The gallery will have an “airlock” entrance and dynamic view of Earth from the exhibit’s bay window cupola. The vestibule is nearing completion and will include a facsimile astronaut suit as well as interactive features that help visitors better understand the science of space exploration.
Plans are also underway for a facilitated, roving “space cart,” which will include items from an astronaut’s gear that visitors can touch.
Senator Lesser will make his announcement at 11 a.m. on the Quadrangle Green.
