CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police say they've responded to a serious motorcycle crash in Chicopee on I-91 South at the Chicopee Curve.

"Troopers on scene...for motorcycle crash with serious injury," MA State Police posted to their Twitter page Friday afternoon.

This was just after 12:50 p.m. 

We're told the operator of the motorcycle has been transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. 

Three South Bound lanes are currently closed, traffic is being diverted through the breakdown lane.

"High speed North Bound also closed," MA State Police report.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this situation. As soon as more details come into our newsroom, we'll provide an update.

