(WGGB/WSHM) -- Another wintry mix is causing problems for the morning commute.
By 6 a.m., most of the Pioneer Valley had changed over to rain after receiving some snow and freezing rain. However, some areas were still seeing snow.
Thursday morning’s commute will vary from south to north. Areas in Hampden and Hampshire Counties are currently getting more rain, while areas with higher elevation and Franklin County are expected to get more snow and ice this morning.
Drivers are advised to allow plenty of time as you head out the door. Be mindful that there could be spotty flooding in problematic areas. We’ve already seen a few spots like that this morning with water and slush build-up.
MassDOT said that the speed limit on the Mass. Pike is down to 40 miles per hour from the New York border to Exit 8. In addition, there is a restriction on special permit vehicle and tandem tractor-trailers.
The agency added that there are voer 1,000 crews clearing and treating the state roads.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the conditions and have the latest on-air and in our app.
