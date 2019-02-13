SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The mix of snow and sleet from Tuesday made for slick conditions last night and this morning and we aren't in the clear just yet.
We were lucky with the weather today after yesterday's storm. The sun came out and temps were up, so a lot of the snow and ice has melted away.
However, a lot of roads and sidewalks are left full of slush and puddles of water and when the temperatures drop again tonight, that's all going to refreeze.
Felipe Serrano was out for a third time Wednesday morning, clearing slush and water around his Springfield home.
"It was ice. This was just like glass this morning. They plowed it and it just looked like glass. It was pretty bad this morning. This is all slush. If we don’t pick it up by the time it come tonight, it’ll be ice again," Serrano said.
Serrano said that he had a few close calls this morning along his slippery driveway.
"I’ve fallen a couple times in the back by the garage. It’s one of those days where you just slip, but like I said, it was that bad this morning. It was real slippery this morning," Serrano added.
Baystate Medical Center told Western Mass News when things get slick, they see more people coming in to the emergency room after slipping and falling.
"Most people when they fall, it happens so fast. The first thing they tell us is, I took a step and then I was on the ground. We also see people who have fractures, broken bones, and wrists are common because that’s the way we tend to break our fall. Ankles are common if we get in a situation where we slip and twist an ankle severely," said Dr. Joseph Schmidt with Baystate Medical Center.
Schmidt suggested you test the surface and move slow through areas that might be coated with ice.
"Coming on to a set of stairs, off a set of stairs. Those are areas we can’t always tell that there is a thin layer of ice," Schmidt explained.
As we head into the night and Thursday morning, First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown said, "It’s not like all of this is going to be able to dry up, so if all of this is not drying up, we’ll have standing water and all of this will refreeze, especially like the black ice is the type of ice you don’t see, so you just have to be careful for that and that goes for tomorrow morning as well."
Here is one of the most important things you can do tonight after you clear your driveway and sidewalks. Throw some salt down to help build some traction on the ice and keep you from falling.
