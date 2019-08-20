SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hadley and Palmer are the most recent communities in western Massachusetts with confirmed cases of West Nile Virus.
With temperatures hotter than ever, mosquito season is in full force.
“We’ve had a lot of rain in like May and what that has done is sort of awaken the mosquitoes and in order for the mosquitoes to breathe, they have to have a water source," said Guy George, owner of Premier Pest Control of South Hadley.
With the mosquito population booming, so are cases of West Nile Virus, with cases now reported in Deerfield, Hadley, and Palmer.
Western Mass News found one local business in high demand for its unique treatment for mosquito control.
”It’s called the 'mosquito mister machine' and what we’re doing is we’re targeting the low laying areas and the shady areas...and those are the resting sites where these types of mosquitoes are hanging out during the day,” George added.
George said his business has been ringing off the hook. He said although West Nile Virus can be treated, it can also be avoided by checking the most simple places people usually don’t think about.
“Rain gutters. They don’t think of looking up and looking at their rain gutters and seeing that maybe their rain gutters are clogged where there’s water and organic debris, which is a perfect breeding site for the mosquitoes," George explained.
Meanwhile, local health departments continue to urge residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites by wearing long sleeve shirts, pants, and using insect repellent.
