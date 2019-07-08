SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Lightning is the cause of a massive barn fire in Southwick over the weekend that also damaged a nearby home.
The Southwick fire chief today, going over the damage. He says if it weren't for the quick action of a neighbor, it would have been a whole lot worse.
This is what's left of a Southwick barn on Sheep Pasture Road.
This is what it looked like Saturday, when the 1800's era barn went up in flames during an intense storm.
Passersby, we're told, happened to be at the right place at the right time.
"And did witness the actual strike, went to investigate, did find it burning, was able to get a couple things out, called 911 but unfortunately there's a lot of damage," says Chief Russ Anderson, Southwick Fire Department.
The heat of the flames, literally melting the exterior of house across the street, owned by the same family. No injuries, but Fire Chief Russ Anderson tells Western Mass News, damages are over $100,000.
"We were well warned in the area that we could have some severe thunderstorms and obviously when you mix the hot and the cold weather coming in that could happen."
Fast moving New England storms, he says, are nothing new.
Looking at this Western Mass News radar graphic, you can see Saturday's storm was particularly intense.
"In New England we have to respect the weather, we've seen the storms become more severe more quicker and have unfortunate results and I think we need to take them very seriously," notes Chief Anderson.
In the case of this barn fire, the chief says thanks to quick action it did not spread even further to another barn or the farmers tobacco crops.
However, he's asking residents to be extra vigilant when storms like this pop up. To get out and then report it as quickly as possible.
"We always say get out, stay out, things grow, you never know what's happening sometimes there's a lot of unseens so just get out and take it seriously."
