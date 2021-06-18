SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday was a big day for football in western Massachusetts as Springfield College, in conjunction with Excel Sports Academy, held a high school recruitment camp. In addition, the college played host to a New England Patriots Alumni Club youth clinic. Over 700 athletes combined attended both camps.
Springfield College and Excel Sports Academy hosted the first annual Best of New England recruitment camp with over 600 high school prospects and 250 college recruiters
“Oh, it was unbelievable. It just, I think they’re just so excited to get back on the fields. They’re so excited to compete, they’re so excited to learn and develop and grow and become better players,” said Mike Cerasuolo, head football coach at Springfield College.
Cerasuolo told Western Mass News today’s camp was the first-of-its-kind in western Massachusetts and offered athletes all over New England a unique chance to show off their skills
“A lot of quality football players that didn’t have a lot of opportunities to perform on the field this past fall at all and then even in the spring and then there’s certain states that came down to this that didn’t even have football at all…so this gave them the opportunity to compete in front of a lot of colleges and get exposure,” Cerasuolo added.
He said the camp covered all facets of the game.
“There was an educational piece, so a lot of individual periods and a lot of competitive periods as well so they had an opportunity to compete against each other and against people,” Cerasuolo noted.
Just an hour later, the New England Patriots Alumni Association hosting a free youth football clinic open to all kids and all skill levels
"This is a very unique kind of camp program because it doesn’t matter if the kids ever played or never played football, they’re going to get something out of this camp,” said Peter Brock, former Patriots offensive lineman and president of the Patriots Alumni Association.
Brock told Western Mass News that the ability for former pros to be able to pass on their love of the game is something they look forward to.
“They want to give the kids the same opportunities that we have growing up and that’s exposure to good coaching positive messaging and a team sport. It builds leadership,” Brock added.
It’s something former UMass tight end and Patriot Kerry Taylor said is the reason he keeps coming back to coach these events.
“Let them know they can achieve anything that they want in life, that they just got to work hard, pay attention, and go for it. I think sports is a great avenue for that because so many challenges, especially in the game of football. It teaches you so much,” Taylor explained.
Cerasuolo said they are planning to have an even bigger and better recruiting camp next spring and for the Patriots, they have more than a dozen more youth clinic scheduled all throughout New England this summer. More information on those clinics can be found here.
