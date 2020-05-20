SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Officers arrested a Springfield Man for indecent exposure, police said.
Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 20-year-old Michael Jordan at his Boston Road home.
On Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m., officers were called to the parking lot of Springfield Plaza on Liberty Street for a report of indecent exposure, and a video of the incident circulated on Facebook, police said.
The suspect had left by the time the officers arrived, police said.
Springfield Police Detectives in the Special Victims Unit were able to identify the person on Sunday and were granted an arrest warrant for Jordan, police said.
He was charged on a warrant for open and gross lewdness.
