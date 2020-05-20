SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A Springfield man was arrested for various motor vehicle charges, police said.
Around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers found a car that was wanted out of Holyoke that had fled from police earlier this week, police said.
Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop near Carew and Russell Streets when the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Markey Lopez, accelerated in an attempt to evade officers, police said.
Lopez ran a red light and led officers on a nearly ten-minute pursuit through parts of Chicopee, Indian Orchard, and Springfield while driving at a high rate of speed, police said.
Lopez entered a parking lot on the 400 block of Parker Street driving over a curb and continued driving until he reached the 2200 block of Page Boulevard, police said.
Lopez got out of the car and attempted to run from officers before being detained after a short foot pursuit, police said.
He is being charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, number plate violation to conceal a license plate, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, and possession of a counterfeit note.
