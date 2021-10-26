SPRINGFIELD (WGGB/WSHM) - Children attending Square One will still get the opportunity to decorate pumpkins at their outdoor pumpkin farm ahead of Halloween.
However, due to heavy rains and wind forecasted for Tuesday the event has been postponed to Wednesday, October 27 from 9:30a.m.-11:30a.m. at the Square One Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center.
With support from Springfield BID, The Apple Place, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Square One volunteers, the front lawn of Square One’s King Street location will be covered in pumpkins, hay bales, and corn stalks.
Children will also have a chance to test their hockey shooting skills, thanks to the Thunderbirds and mascot, Boomer.
In addition to the children served at the King Street location, the children served at Square One’s other centers, and those who attend Square One’s Family Child Care program will also receive pumpkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.