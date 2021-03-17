BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released the dates when all remaining Massachusetts residents and certain workers will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination.
That timeline is as follows:
- March 22: Residents 60+ and certain workers
- April 5: Residents 55+ and residents with one certain medical condition
- April 19: General public ages 16 years of age and older
Appointments will be offered based on eligibility and available nearby appointments.
Residents will be able to preregister for their appointment at one of the state's seven mass vaccination sites online at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine.
The state noted that it could take weeks for people to be notified that an appointment is available. However, officials have been assured by the federal government that an increase on vaccine supply will be available soon.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
