CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new study shows gas prices could be above $3 by Memorial Day. That’s the highest price per gallon the United States has seen since 2019.
It’s largely due to the winter weather that's slamming the Gulf Coast.
If you’ve noticed a steady climb at the pump, you’re certainly not alone.
“I was in Wilbraham today dropping some stuff off…I desperately needed gas and as I was driving back, I was looking and looking for gas and this place had the best gas prices. I had to stop,” said Alfredo Proietti of Chicopee.
Local residents are worried that trend will continue.
“I’ve been really nervous with this whole cold snap in Texas and Louisiana…how much it’s going to affect us in the northeast,” Proietti
According to a recent study by GasBuddy, the recent weather will be to blame for yet another price jump in the days and weeks ahead.
Western New England University economics professor Karl Petrick said this is usually an issue we see with hurricanes, but not necessarily with snowstorms.
“When it’s too icy or even too wet and rainy, the tankers can’t get to the oil rigs and they can’t get the oil to the pipeline. That’ll cause a problem. Usually, they can find somewhere that’s open. This time around, the refineries on the Gulf Coast all the way up through the middle of the country are being affected. This is going to be over the next few weeks, we’re going to see the price impact of it. We haven’t seen it yet,” Petrick explained.
By Memorial Day, they said prices could be over $3 a gallon. It’s something that will have a trickle-down effect in the overall economy.
“It’s not just us filling up our tanks. It’s the cost of transporting goods,” Petrick added.
Proietti said, “It’s going to impact shipping, it’s going to impact UPS, the postal service, groceries, everything.”
It’s also something that Proietti said is going to have a large impact on his driving decisions day-to-day.
“I’m going to be doing a little less driving. I’m going to have to economize as I’m sure everybody will with the virus and pandemic,” Proietti said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.