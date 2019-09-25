WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Western Mass News and Big Y Surprise Squad is at it again!
While at the Big E, they ran into a large family celebrating their grandmother's birthday.
The grandparents were actually taking turns in their wheelchair, and as the squad found out, it was because of a tragic car accident that left them both injured and in need of a little extra assistance.
The Big E is a fun escape for many families across western Massachusetts, so the Western Mass News Surprise Squad is searching for one lucky family in need.
After interviewing many families and fairgoers across the Eastern States Exposition, the Surprise Squad came across the Therian family.
"My son Dan, Dan III, Cody, Joshua, Allie, Katie, Riley, and Aubrey. She's hiding. We come here every year for my birthday, which is September 19," Cheryl Therian tells us.
The whole family turning out for their mom and grandmother, Cheryl Therian's birthday, who was in a car accident years ago with her husband, Dan, both of them left with lifelong injuries.
"[You got in a car accident?] I'd rather not relive that nightmare. Several trucks hit us. Big trucks," continued Cheryl.
"I'm out of work, because of my foot and I've been forced to retire," Dan Therian, Cheryl's husband, explained.
"Neck and back injuries they both have," Bonnie Paklos, Cheryl and Dan's daughter, stated.
But that's not stopping this family from celebrating another year of life.
"We made the funds and managed to come," said Paklos.
"Oh my God. Are you kidding me?" asked Cheryl.
"[We want to give you $500 dollars today] This is so wonderful. We needed it so much," says Dan.
"We've come every year for sixty-five years," says Cheryl.
This year was easily the most memorable.
"It was such a surprise and I'm so happy and thankful and blessed," added Cheryl.
