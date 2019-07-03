WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after two baby boys were found alone near railroad tracks in Worcester.
Worcester Police reported that around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to an address on Cambridge Street for a welfare check.
"Railroad employees located twin male babies, approximately nine months old, by themselves in the area of the railroad tracks near Kansas St.," police explained in a Facebook post.
Those employees called 911 and the children, who appeared to be unharmed, were taken to an area hospital.
According to police, the children have been identified and are currently in the custody of the state's Department of Children and Families.
Worcester Police and Mass. DCF are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police detective bureau at (508) 799-8651, 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type TIPWPD and your tip, or send a web-based message online at worcesterma.gov/police.
